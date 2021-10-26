 Led Zeppelin Descend From the 'Stairway to Heaven' to Join TikTok - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Brian Wilson Visits Beach Boys Landmarks and Reflects on Career in New Doc Trailer
Home Music Music News

Led Zeppelin Descend From the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ to Join TikTok

Band lands their Starship on the platform just in time for Rocktober

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
British rock band Led Zeppelin, (left - right): John Paul Jones, John Bonham (1948 - 1980), Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, pose in front of an their private airliner The Starship, 1973. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Led Zeppelin pose in front of their private airliner the Starship in 1973. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Classic rock bands are slowly making their way onto TikTok, with even the Beatles launching an account earlier this month. Now Led Zeppelin have landed their Starship on the platform, bringing their iconic riffs and The Lord of the Rings imagery to Gen Zers everywhere.

Whereas the Beatles made 36 of their songs available on the platform, Led Zep have dropped their entire discography, giving users the option to create videos soundtracked to over 100 of their songs. So not only can teens choreograph dances to hits like “Whole Lotta Love” and “Stairway to Heaven,” but they can jam to deep cuts like “Hot Dog” and “Down By the Seaside.”

@ledzeppelin

Led Zeppelin x TikTok #ledzeppelin #rocktober #classicrock

♬ Immigrant Song (Remaster) – Led Zeppelin

The band has only one post so far, showcasing their logo as “Immigrant Song” plays. It contains the hashtag #Rocktober, signaling that their arrival is timed to the platform’s month-long celebration of rock & roll music. Under that hashtag, you’ll find a world of quirky videos paying homage to the genre — from the joys of yacht rock to emotional drawings of Ozzy Osbourne (and, yes, Greta Van Fleet is there, too).

Bernard MacMahon’s Becoming Led Zeppelin, the first-ever authorized documentary on the group, premiered last September at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. November 8th marks the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin IV.

In This Article: Led Zeppelin, TikTok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.