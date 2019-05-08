Led Zeppelin Documentary to Feature Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones have participated in a new documentary celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary. The three surviving members filmed new interviews for director Bernard MacMahon’s (American Epic) as-yet-untitled project, which is currently in post-production and will be shopped at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie — the first ever to feature the iconic hard rock group’s participation — also includes rare archival interviews with late drummer John Bonham, previously unseen film and photographs, interviews with other artists and high-quality audio transfers of the band’s music.

Plant and Page praised MacMahon’s work on American Epic, the Emmy-nominated 2017 documentary that chronicled the early American roots music recordings of the 1920s.

“When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story,” Page said (via Variety). Plant added, “Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.”

Jones noted, “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life.”

Led Zeppelin released their seminal, self-titled debut LP in January 1969. The band recently marked the anniversary by teaming with Vans for a limited-edition line of footwear and apparel.