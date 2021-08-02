First-Ever Band-Sanctioned Led Zeppelin Doc in on the Way

Filmmaker Bernard MacMahon has announced the title for his new documentary on Led Zeppelin, Becoming Led Zeppelin.

“Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made,” MacMahon said in a statement. “The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”

A release date for Becoming Led Zeppelin has yet to be revealed.

Becoming Led Zeppelin was first announced in 2019. The film will feature interviews with the three surviving members of the band — Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones — making it the first film to boast the band’s participation. The movie will also feature archival interviews with late drummer John Bonham, plus interviews with other artists and previously unseen photographs and video footage.

McMahon previously directed the 2017 docuseries, American Epic, about the early American roots music recordings of the Twenties. The film earned high praise from Led Zeppelin, with Page saying back in 2019, “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”