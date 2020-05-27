Led Zeppelin’s ‘Celebration Day’ to Stream on YouTube for Limited Time

Led Zeppelin will be holding an exclusive YouTube streaming event for the band’s concert film Celebration Day, chronicling their 2007 tribute concert to Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The film will be available on Led Zeppelin’s YouTube channel in its entirety for just three days, premiering Saturday, May 30th at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The concert depicted in Celebration Day took place at London’s O2 Arena on December 10th, 2007, with founding Led Zeppelin members John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant taking the stage with Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. It marked the band’s first headlining show in 27 years, and as such, more than 27 million people applied for tickets to the event in a worldwide lottery. As depicted in the film, the band performed an over-two-hour-long set that included 16 of their most iconic songs, including “Whole Lotta Love,” “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Stairway to Heaven” and, as the second encore to their set, “Rock and Roll.”

“The thing about Led Zeppelin was that it was always four musicians at the top of their game, but they could play like a band,” Page said of the performance in 2012. “Even in the first couple of rehearsal days, running up to the O2, we were playing pretty good. But we really wanted to shine as a band.”

Celebration Day and its accompanying live album were originally released in 2012, with the LP winning a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.