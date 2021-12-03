Le Tigre Reuniting for Festival Featuring the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers

Le Tigre are reuniting in 2022 for Goldenvoice’s newest festival, This Ain’t No Picnic, running Aug. 27 through 28 at California’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The fest lineup also includes the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Courtney Barnett, Caroline Polachek, Honey Dijon, Four Tet x Floating Points for a combined DJ set, Yves Tumor, Descendents, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Turnstile, Hana Vu, Grammy-nominated (Best New Artist) musician Arooj Aftab, and more. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 9.

The Nineties electro-rock band — which comprises Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and JD Samson — haven’t performed together for 12 years. Their last album, This Island, dropped in 2004 and cracked the Billboard 200. They were initially concerned about releasing a record via Universal, a major label, but Samson told Rolling Stone it was a positive experience back in 2005: “There were more rad activist kids and queer kids running around [in the audience]! I felt like we actually found more people that belong in the community that we had already created. That was exciting.”

Le Tigre were in the news recently when they settled their lawsuit against Barry Mann, who previously filed a cease-and-desist complaint claiming that their 1999 song “Deceptacon” infringed on the copyright for the 1961 hit Mann co-wrote, “Who Put the Bomp (in the Bomp, Bomp, Bomp).” Hanna also recently reunited her riot grrrl band Bikini Kill, telling Rolling Stone: “It’s definitely what I call, ‘these troubled times.’ But [performing] is … nourishing.”