Le Tigre Roar Back for First Tour in 18 Years
Le Tigre will return to the road for their first tour in 18 years.
The electro-punk trio will play a lone show in Philadelphia on May 27 before heading over to Europe and the U.K. The North American leg of the tour will officially begin July 1 with a set at the Mosswood Meltdown Festival (hosted by filmmaker John Waters) in Oakland, California. Le Tigre will criss-cross North America the rest of the month, wrapping July 28 at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn.
Tickets for all new shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m. ET. Full info is available on Le Tigre’s website.
Le Tigre emerged in the late Nineties, with Kathleen Hanna linking up with Johanna Fateman and JD Samson following the breakup of Bikini Kill and the release of her solo album, Julie Ruin. The group released three albums between 1999 and 2004 before splitting in 2005.
For the next 17 years, the members of Le Tigre largely focused on other projects, only reuniting in 2016 for a song, “I’m With Her,” in support of Hillary Clinton’s presidential run. In August 2022, they finally reunited on stage at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival.
Le Tigre 2023 Tour Dates
May 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
June 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023
June 3 – London, UK @ Troxy
June 5 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
June 6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
June 8 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid 2023
June 9 – Porto, Portugal @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023
June 11 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon
June 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
June 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
June 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
July 1 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival
July 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
July 6 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
July 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
July 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
July 18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
July 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
July 21 – Toronto, ON @ History
July 22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
July 24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
July 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
