Le Tigre Roar Back for First Tour in 18 Years

Le Tigre will return to the road for their first tour in 18 years.

The electro-punk trio will play a lone show in Philadelphia on May 27 before heading over to Europe and the U.K. The North American leg of the tour will officially begin July 1 with a set at the Mosswood Meltdown Festival (hosted by filmmaker John Waters) in Oakland, California. Le Tigre will criss-cross North America the rest of the month, wrapping July 28 at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn.

Tickets for all new shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m. ET. Full info is available on Le Tigre’s website.

Le Tigre emerged in the late Nineties, with Kathleen Hanna linking up with Johanna Fateman and JD Samson following the breakup of Bikini Kill and the release of her solo album, Julie Ruin. The group released three albums between 1999 and 2004 before splitting in 2005.

For the next 17 years, the members of Le Tigre largely focused on other projects, only reuniting in 2016 for a song, “I’m With Her,” in support of Hillary Clinton’s presidential run. In August 2022, they finally reunited on stage at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival.

Le Tigre 2023 Tour Dates

May 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

June 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023

June 3 – London, UK @ Troxy

June 5 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

June 6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

June 8 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid 2023

June 9 – Porto, Portugal @ Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023

June 11 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon

June 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

June 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

June 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

July 1 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

July 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

July 6 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

July 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

July 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

July 18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

July 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

July 21 – Toronto, ON @ History

July 22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

July 24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

July 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel