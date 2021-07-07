LCD Soundsystem to Reissue Out-of-Print ‘The Long Goodbye’ Live Album

LCD Soundsystem will mark the 10th anniversary of their 2011 farewell show by reissuing the out-of-print vinyl set, The Long Goodbye, on August 6th via DFA Records/Parlophone/Warner Music.

The five-LP album captures the entirety of LCD Soundsystem’s nearly four-hour, career-spanning show at the famed New York arena on April 2nd, 2011. Billed as the group’s “final” show, it featured guest appearances from Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, Reggie Watts, the Juan MacLean, Shit Robot, Planningtorock, and Light Asylum’s Shannon Funchess.

The Long Goodbye was originally released in 2014. Along with being reissued on vinyl, it will be available for the first time as a three-CD set.

Despite the ostensible finality of that 2011 MSG gig, LCD Soundsystem notably reunited just four years later for a run of festival shows. They then released a new album, American Dream, in 2017. Since then, however, the band’s kept fairly quiet. In 2019, they released Electric Lady Sessions, a live-in-studio record that included covers of songs by the Human League, Chic, and Heaven 17.