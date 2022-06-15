 LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía to Headline Miami's III Points Festival - Rolling Stone
LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía to Headline Miami’s III Points Festival

The festival will appearance follow a series of residencies by LCD Soundsystem in NYC and London

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JUNE 19: James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs at the Lisbon Coliseum on June 19, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns)LISBON, PORTUGAL - JUNE 19: James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs at the Lisbon Coliseum on June 19, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns)

Redferns

LCD Soundsystem will join Rosalía, James Blake, and Flume for III Points Festivals, set for October 21-22 in Miami. Orbital, Freddie Gibbs, Kenny Beats, A.G. Cook, and Shygirl are also on the bill.

Several of the acts were announced earlier this year, but LCD Soundsystem is a new addition. The group, led by James Murphy, made their live comeback last year with a multi-night residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York, and have continued performing this year. Later this month, LCD Soundsystem will head to the U.K. for six shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

In March, Murphy wrote a lengthy Facebook post detailing how the group is “reluctant” to get back into an album-tour-break cycle. “We really wanted to stop living like that,” he wrote, referring to the non-stop tour cycle. “We talked about just playing some shows in New York, since most of us live here, and not making it too big of a deal. Like, just playing because we like it and because we like one another. Just be a New York band for a bit. And maybe we’ll do something like that every year. Just stay in shape, if that makes sense.”

LCD Soundsystem released their last studio album, American Dream, in 2017. They also dropped an Electric Lady Sessions live record in 2019. This year marks the band’s 20th anniversary, which Murphy acknowledged in his post. “We’re kind of celebrating, albeit in a more low-key way,” he noted.

Tickets for III Points Festival go on sale Friday, June 17 at 1 p.m. ET via the festival website.

