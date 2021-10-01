LCD Soundsystem Return to the Stage With 20-Night Brooklyn Residency

LCD Soundsystem will play their first concerts in over three years — 20 of them, in fact — when the band returns to New York’s Brooklyn Steel this November to kick off a lengthy residency.

James Murphy and company will open the 20-night stand at the venue on November 23rd, with LCD Soundsystem stuffing in all their gigs before the residency concludes December 21st.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to fans starting October 6th, with a general on-sale to follow on October 8th; visit the event’s site for ticket information.

LCD Soundsystem, who played the first-ever concert at Brooklyn Steel, have previously performed seven- and 10-night residencies at the venue. The band last performed together in June 2018. Since then, they have largely been dormant — their Twitter account hasn’t even tweeted since January 2019 — only releasing a pair of live LPs, Electric Lady Sessions and The Long Goodbye, a document of the band’s 2011 farewell show at Madison Square Garden.

LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel

November 23, 24, 29, 30

December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21