LCD Soundsystem’s First Song in Five Years Will Be for Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

Noah Baumbach’s extremely wild looking adaptation of Don DeLillo’s (arguably un-adaptable) classic White Noise will include the first new bit of music from LCD Soundsystem in five years, Variety reports.

All that’s known about the song at the moment is that it’s called “New Body Rhumba” and that it will be released later this year. How exactly it will fit into the film — which stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Andre 3000 — remains a mystery. (Also, we hope the Airborne Toxic Event, whose name actually comes from DeLillo’s book, are taking the news ok.)

“New Body Rhumba” will follow LCD Soundsystem’s 2017 comeback album, American Dream. That record followed 2010’s This Is Happening, which was expected to be the band’s last in light of their massive run of farewell shows in 2011. Since reuniting in 2016, they’ve released the one album, played live fairly regularly, and dropped a holiday special last year.

In a recent Facebook post, frontman James Murphy outlined the band’s likely future, saying they would likely continue to play shows here and there and drop the occasional single, while forgoing the typical album-tour-break cycle.

“It’s not overwhelming, so I can work on new music and we can all be human beings,” Murphy continued. “Maybe we’ll just play other places next year, moving around to cities we like to play, where we’re wanted, etc.”

Murphy previously provided the scores to Baumbach’s films Greenberg and While We’re Young; the former also featured an at-the-time new LCD Soundsystem song, “Oh You (Christmas Blues).”