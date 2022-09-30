LCD Soundsystem Return to the Dance Floor With New Song ‘New Body Rhumba’

LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in five years, “New Body Rhumba, from the upcoming film adaptation of White Noise, has arrived.

The band’s first new music since their 2017 comeback album American Dream was penned by frontman James Murphy along with LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Wang and Pat Mahoney and produced by Murphy for DFA Productions.

In the context of the Noah Baumbach-directed film — which premiered at the Venice Film Festival ahead of its theatrical (Nov. 25) and Netflix (Dec. 30) release — the seven-minute dancefloor-ready “New Body Rhumba” soundtracks a full-cast musical sequence that takes place at the end of the movie, reviews out of Venice revealed.

Murphy previously provided the scores to Baumbach’s films Greenberg and While We’re Young; the former also featured an at-the-time new LCD Soundsystem song, “Oh You (Christmas Blues).”

In addition to “New Body Rhumba,” LCD Soundsystem have announced yet another lengthy residency at Brooklyn Steel, with the band set to take the stage at their go-to Brooklyn venue on November 18, 19, 21, 22, 26, 27, 29 and 30 and December 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17; the Dec. 4th show marks LCD’s 50th concert at Brooklyn Steel since their reunion in 2017. Tickets for the new residency go on sale on Oct. 7.

In a recent Facebook post, Murphy outlined the band’s likely future, saying they would continue to play shows here and there and drop the occasional single while forgoing the typical album-tour-break cycle.

“It’s not overwhelming, so I can work on new music and we can all be human beings,” Murphy continued. “Maybe we’ll just play other places next year, moving around to cities we like to play, where we’re wanted, etc.”