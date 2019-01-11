×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next R. Kelly Ordered to Allow Inspectors Inside Chicago Recording Studio Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

LCD Soundsystem Announce Live LP ‘Electric Lady Sessions’

Dance-rock outfit perform American Dream cuts, fan favorites and three covers on double-LP recorded at famed New York studio

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LCD Soundsystem - James MurphyLCD Soundsystem in concert at The O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK - 06 Jun 2018

LCD Soundsystem in concert at The O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK.

Danny Payne/REX/Shutterstock

LCD Soundsystem have announced a new live album titled Electric Lady Sessions. The 12-track double-LP, due out February 8th, was recorded live at the famed Electric Lady studios in New York.

Electric Lady Sessions features live renditions of cuts from the band’s comeback LP American Dream alongside a handful of LCD Soundsystem favorites and a trio of covers: The Human League’s “Seconds,” Chic’s “I Want Your Love” and Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.” The latter two covers premiered in 2018.

The live album is available to preorder now on vinyl or digitally ahead of its February 8th release. LCD Soundsystem last released their American Dream in September 2017.

Electric Lady Sessions Track List

1. “Seconds”
2. “american dream”
3. “you wanted a hit”
4. “get innocuous”
5. “call the police”
6. “i used to”
7. “tonite”
8. “home”
9. “I Want Your Love”
10. “emotional haircut”
11. “oh baby”
12. “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”

In This Article: LCD Soundsystem

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad