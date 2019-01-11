LCD Soundsystem Announce Live LP ‘Electric Lady Sessions’

LCD Soundsystem have announced a new live album titled Electric Lady Sessions. The 12-track double-LP, due out February 8th, was recorded live at the famed Electric Lady studios in New York.

Electric Lady Sessions features live renditions of cuts from the band’s comeback LP American Dream alongside a handful of LCD Soundsystem favorites and a trio of covers: The Human League’s “Seconds,” Chic’s “I Want Your Love” and Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.” The latter two covers premiered in 2018.

The live album is available to preorder now on vinyl or digitally ahead of its February 8th release. LCD Soundsystem last released their American Dream in September 2017.

Electric Lady Sessions Track List

1. “Seconds”

2. “american dream”

3. “you wanted a hit”

4. “get innocuous”

5. “call the police”

6. “i used to”

7. “tonite”

8. “home”

9. “I Want Your Love”

10. “emotional haircut”

11. “oh baby”

12. “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”