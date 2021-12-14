 Eric Wareheim Turns LCD Soundsystem Into a Nineties Sitcom - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin to Play LCD Soundsystem Members in Sitcom Episode

All My Friends will precede a full, career-spanning performance by the actual band

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Comedian Eric Wareheim reimagines LCD Soundsystem as the centerpiece of a classic sitcom in the trailer for the band’s upcoming holiday special, set to stream Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special will boast a special, career-spanning performance from the actual band, including the first live rendition of their 2015 single, “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.” But the show will be preceded by a Nineties-style sitcom episode, aptly dubbed All My Friends (after LCD Soundsystem’s classic song of the same name).

Wareheim wrote and directed All My Friends, and he’ll also star in the show as LCD Soundsystem frontman, James Murphy. The new trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of plot points about the episode — one can only hope/assume it’s a heartwarming holiday special with a relentless laugh track — but it does offer a glimpse at the cast: Macaulay Culkin will play drummer Pat Mahoney, Christine Ko will play keyboardist/vocalist Nancy Whang, Jon Daly will play bassist Tyler Pope, Cory Loykasek will play guitarist Al Doyle, and Aparna Nancherla and Tony Cavelero will play synth players Abby Echiverri and Nick Millhiser, respectively. Rounding out the ensemble cast, Rex Lee will portray LCD Soundsystem’s actual manager Brian Graf, Luenell will play their fictional tour manager Andrea, and percussionist Korey Richey will be portrayed by a puppet. 

Related Stories

Cat Power Shares Old-Timey Music Video for Billie Holiday 'I'll Be Seeing You' Cover
RZA Enlists Flatbush Zombies for Dark New Song 'Plug Addicts'

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom — the highest form of art,” Wareheim declared in a statement. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show, we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays — provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy added. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

LCD Soundsystem recently returned to the stage for a residency at the Brooklyn venue, Brooklyn Steel, which will wrap on Dec. 21. Beyond that, the band was recently tapped to headline the This Ain’t No Picnic festival, which will take place Aug. 27 and 28, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

In This Article: Eric Wareheim, LCD Soundsystem, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.