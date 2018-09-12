Hear LCD Soundsystem Cover Chic Classic ‘I Want Your Love’

LCD Soundsystem covered the Chic standard “I Want Your Love” as part of a Spotify Singles session released on Wednesday.

The group segued into Chic after roughly six minutes of “Home,” which closed out the 2010 album This Is Happening. LCD Soundsystem’s guitarist played choppy approximations of Nile Rodgers’ graceful fretwork, while the bassist boiled down Bernard Edwards’ iconic riffs into something meaner and more rugged. The vocalists sneaked into “I Want Your Love” from an unusual angle — instead of leading with the title phrase, they vamped through “what am I gonna do,” a line that occurs later in the original.

Another characteristic of the Chic rendition is the commanding bells, which seem to hint at an especially groovy marriage ceremony. LCD Soundsystem replaced that deep, resonant sound with a lighter, cuter progression on an electric keyboard. Their version ends with a juicy bass solo.

LCD Soundsystem recorded their Spotify Singles session at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. In addition to the medley of “Home” and “I Want Your Love,” they also cut a version of “Tonite,” the second single from 2017’s American Dream.

Next month, Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang will embark on the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem tour. The pair plan to pick local performers, focusing on women and non-binary musicians, to open each of their dates. The tour lasts from October 18 to November 30, encompassing 16 dates.