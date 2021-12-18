 LCD Soundsystem Will Complete Brooklyn Residency Despite Omicron Surge - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Eric Clapton's Upcoming Single Co-Written By Fellow Vaccine Skeptic
Home Music Music News

LCD Soundsystem Will Complete Brooklyn Residency Despite Omicron Surge

“We play in a room of thousands every night, so we know there are risks,” band writes. “But we said we would play, and people are coming, so we are playing.”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs at Hollywood Palladium on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Oliver Walker/Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs at Hollywood Palladium on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Oliver Walker/Getty Images)

LCD Soundsystem

Getty Images

On a day where New York State announced its highest single day count of new Covid cases, LCD Soundsystem wrote in a letter to fans that they would still perform Friday night at Brooklyn Steel — and finish out their 20-date residency at the venue — despite the Omicron surge.

“We’re playing tonight,” the band wrote. “We’ve had a lot of discussions and stress about this amongst ourselves, and we’ve decided to play again tonight. But we feel like we have to make some things clear here, so we’re writing this out to whomever is planning on seeing us.”

“For starters, we’ve all known that there are risks playing these shows. When we planned them, we thought we’d be in better shape, Covid wise, by now, but it didn’t pan out, so we’ve been in a bubble together for months, our families, our crew,” they continued.

Related Stories

LCD Soundsystem Return to the Stage With 20-Night Brooklyn Residency
'Omicron Will Not Be the Last Variant': Covid Tightens Its Grip on New York City

Related Stories

Pro-Ject 6Perspex DC SuperPack
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs

“But we play in a room of thousands every night, so we know there are risks. We know that we and our team (and the team at Brooklyn Steel), in many ways, face the most risk of getting sick, just by virtue of being at every one of our 20 shows. But we said we would play, and people are coming, so we are playing.”

LCD Soundsystem added that they deliberated canceling the remainder of the residency — which, after Friday’s show, is three more dates, Dec. 19, 20 and 21 — during a band meeting Thursday but opted to soldier on.

“We talked about how people were going to get very, very angry at us regardless of what we did,” they wrote. “We learned that almost 50% of the tickets bought were from out of town, so there are people who’ve traveled, booked hotels, etc., to see us. They would likely be very, very irate if we cancelled all of the sudden. There are people who will be angry at us for playing, as well.”

LCD Soundsystem ultimately decided to put the onus of attending on the attendee by giving ticket holders a choice: Come to the show, or refund your ticket and be first in line for tickets when LCD Soundsystem return to New York.

“If enough people want to cancel, we’ll cancel the shows and refund everyone, putting you next in line as well. It’s the best we can come up with,” the band wrote.

“Please, please, please do what’s best for you, your health, your families and your community. We’ve all had to think about that a lot. We will play again, so don’t worry about these particular shows… We will either play these last three shows on the 19th, 20th and 21st, or we will not, depending on what the majority of you all want to do.”

On Friday, New York State announced 21,027 new Covid cases, the single highest daily tally for the state over the entire Covid-19 pandemic. With the Omicron variant surging, Broadway and the Rockettes have largely shut down their performances, although the city’s sports teams and major concert venues continue to operate.

In This Article: LCD Soundsystem, Omicron

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.