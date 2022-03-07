LCD Soundsystem Will ‘Play Again,’ But Don’t Expect Them to Do a Massive Tour

LCD Soundsystem is going to take it easy for a bit. On Monday, James Murphy shared a lengthy Facebook post detailing how the group is “reluctant” to get back into an album-tour-break cycle, and how, instead, they’ll opt to do some shows in New York once in a while. And perhaps drop a few singles here and there.

“We really wanted to stop living like that,” he wrote, referring to the non-stop tour cycle. “We talked about just playing some shows in New York, since most of us live here, and not making it too big of a deal. Like, just playing because we like it and because we like one another. Just be a New York band for a bit. And maybe we’ll do something like that every year. Just stay in shape, if that makes sense.”

Murphy — who fronts the band with Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney, Tyler Pope, Al Doyle, and Korey Richey — continued by saying the group would still release singles but will avoid “album panic.” Murphy’s post comes several weeks after the group did a string of 17 1,800-person shows in Brooklyn in December. They’re also set to do several similar “residencies” in Boston, Philadelphia, and London.

“We DO know that it was great to play those shows, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the shows we’re playing this year. It’s not overwhelming, so I can work on new music and we can all be human beings,” Murphy continued. “Maybe we’ll just play other places next year, moving around to cities we like to play, where we’re wanted, etc.”

Also in his post, Murphy acknowledged the 20-year anniversary of the group this year: “We’re kind of celebrating, albeit in a more low-key way,” he wrote. He also said he wasn’t really down with doing interviews — “I think that’s been harder lately, with most press things being sort of clickbait by necessity” — and talked about their random Saturday Night Live appearance last month. “It was incredibly fun. Who wouldn’t want to do that?” he wrote

Murphy ended his post, writing, “You stand still long enough, and it all spins back around. Dreams never end,” before assuring fans, “We’ll play again. And it won’t be in, like, five years.”

LCD Soundsystem last released their studio album American Dream in 2017. They also dropped an Electric Lady Sessions live record in 2019.