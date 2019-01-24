Lauv, Troye Sivan Are Sick of Love Songs on ‘I’m So Tired…’

Lauv and Troye Sivan try to get over both a break-up and love songs on their new track, “I’m So Tired…” The snappy cut finds the two singers unspooling lovesick verses about getting over an impossible-to-forget ex, and an equally inescapable song. Sivan throws in references to tracks like Coldplay’s “Hurts Like Heaven” and Lorde’s “Buzzcut Season,” before he and Lauv combine on the track’s simple hook, “I’m so tired of love songs/Tired of love songs/Tired of love songs, tired of love.”

Lauv and Sivan are set to perform “I’m So Tired…” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! February 6th. In a statement, Lauv said of working with Sivan, “I’ve been a huge fan of Troye’s music and what he does for the world for years, so working with him was an absolute honor. When we wrote ‘I’m So Tired…’ he just sounded too good singing it, so I think it was just natural to do the record together.”

Sivan added, “Lauv is such a great songwriter, and him and I were writing together for his project when the song came about. We ended up creating an accidental duet, and I couldn’t be happier to be on the song.”

Lauv also said that “I’m So Tired…” would be his last single before he returns to the studio to work on his debut album. Last year, the singer released I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist), a compilation project that featured both new music and a handful of previously-released tracks, such as his breakout song, “I Like Me Better.”

Sivan, meanwhile, released his second album, Bloom, last August. The singer also co-starred in Boy Erased, which featured Lucas Hedges and Nicole Kidman.