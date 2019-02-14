Watch Lauv, Troye Sivan’s Witness Suburban Romance in ‘I’m So Tired’ Video

Love is all around but Troye Sivan and Lauv are fed up in the wistful video for their collaboration “I’m So Tired.” The pair recently performed their duet on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In the video, both singers witness a series of small-town romances unfold. Sivan is seen atop a car driven by a pair of lovebirds holding hands while Lauv third-wheels on a diner date. In the song, the pair are embittered by love, singing that they’re “so tired of love songs” on the hook.

“I’m So Tired” marks the end of Lauv’s pre-debut album run of singles; he announced that this will be his final standalone single before resuming work on the LP. Last year, he released the compilation I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist). Sivan’s sophomore album Bloom came out last August and was followed by an appearance in the film Boy Erased. He wrote an original song for the soundtrack, titled “Revelation,” which garnered him his first Golden Globe nomination.