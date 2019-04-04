Lauv Announces ‘How I’m Feeling’ World Tour

Pop singer-songwriter Lauv will embark on a tour across the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia this fall, in the wake of a delayed debut album and personal health crisis. The “~how i’m feeling~” tour kicks off October 5th in Washington, D.C., and continue for 19 shows before wrapping up on November 11th in New Zealand.

In a lengthy personal statement on Instagram, Lauv explained that the tour arose over a difficult year in which he questioned his career path. He described feeling guilty and anxious over struggling to complete his debut album, and seeking professional help for his mental health issues.

“Over the past couple months, the feeling of ‘oh fuck maybe I’m not gonna be able to make this album’ switched to ‘holy shit I’m more excited than ever about this music & the message & the possibilities,'” he wrote. “And along the way, I made a decision … I decided rather than waiting to release a bunch of songs that may or may not still feel relevant to my life by the time they come out, I wanted to tell the story as it happened.”

Lauv went on to explain that the album, ~how i’m feeling~, will be released track-by-track as it’s being recorded, simultaneously with the tour. He also thanked his fans and urged them to seek help for whatever mental health struggles they themselves may be experiencing.

“The biggest thing I learned from the past year was to not be afraid to face yourself head on,” he wrote. “To not be afraid of your mind. To work with yourself and not against. To open the conversation more. To not be ashamed or afraid of help.”

Lauv ‘~how i’m feelin~’ Tour Dates

October 5 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

October 7 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

October 11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

October 13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

October 16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

October 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 25 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

October 26 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

October 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

October 30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

October 31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

November 2 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

November 4 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

November 20 – Auckland, NZ @ Shed 10

November 22 – Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli

November 23 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

November 24 – Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Theatre

November 26 – Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre