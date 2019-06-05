Lauv’s New Single ‘Sad Forever’ Benefits Mental Health Organizations

Lauv unveiled a video for his new single “Sad Forever,” which will appear on his forthcoming How I’m Felling LP. In the clip, he discusses how he sought help for his depression and said that he wanted to “help others take their first step to get help, too.” Proceeds from the song will benefit a host of mental health organizations.

In the new visual, which he filmed last month while performing at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines, Lauv sits cross-legged in the center of the venue, creating an intimate setting within the arena as he interacts with fans gathered close by. “I don’t want to be sad forever/I don’t want to go one more day,” he sings on the chorus. “I just want to wake up and realize everything’s going to be OK.”

Lauv details the story behind the song via subtitles in the video. “I finished ‘Sad Forever’ on the flight over and decided to premiere it at the show … I wrote ‘Sad Forever’ at a time when I was extremely low. I was dealing with depression and OCD, but hadn’t really recognized or gotten the help I needed. I felt out of control … One day I decided that what I was doing wasn’t working and I needed more help.” He said he trusted his psychiatrist and tried medications, and realized that it was OK to seek help.

“It’s an ongoing journey with ups and downs and finding stability is a process that I’m still heavily working on,” he added. “All proceeds from this song will be donated to health organizations working to remove stigma and help others take their first step to get help, too.”

The song will benefit organizations across the globe, including Bring Change to Mind, which is based in San Francisco, California, U.K.-based Time to Change, Hong Kong-based Mind HK and Australian-based Beyond Blue, among others.