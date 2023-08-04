Lauv Is Head Over Heels On New Song ‘Love U Like That’

Lauv is back with a shimmering new lovestruck tune, “Love U Like That.”

The tender, atmospheric song finds Lauv fully throwing caution — and other peoples’ opinions — to the wind and embracing the whirlwind early days of a relationship: “Really old habits, really old baggage/Just walked away into your madness, onto your mattress,” he sings. But as the song develops, the feelings become more than just carnal, with Lauv singing in a final chorus, “Used to judge myself now I don’t care cause/Hey, I love you like that.”

“Love U Like That” appears to be the start of a new era for Lauv, following the release of his 2022 album, All 4 Nothing. In a statement, he said the new song was “about realizing you’re into something you didn’t think you were into and empowering yourself to go for it and not judge yourself and let society or ideas sway you from it. It’s the beginning of a journey, it’s a proud start” (via 92.5 in Seattle).

That said, “Love U Like That” is technically Lauv’s second offering of the year. Back in June, he released “Steal the Show,” which was part of the soundtrack for Disney and Pixar’s latest movie, Elemental. Lauv wrote the song with the film’s composers Thomas Newman and Michael Matosic, and he discussed the process in a recent chat with Rolling Stone at Governors Ball.

“It was great working with Thomas Newman — a super, super talented musician and composer,” Lauv said. “I was very intimidated during the whole process, and somehow we made a song!”