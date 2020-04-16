Lauv Reflects on Social Media Use in ‘Modern Loneliness’ Video

Lauv jumps through all his social media apps in the video for his power ballad “Modern Loneliness,” a commentary on technology dependence.

Lauv filmed the video for “Modern Loneliness” while in quarantine, with director Jason Lester capturing footage of Lauv remotely. The video features an iPhone screen that jumps between reflecting Lauv as he stares at it all day and what he’s actually doing on his device: checking Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and his text messages. The video ends with him FaceTiming his mom as he sings “Modern loneliness/We’re never alone but we’re always depressed.”

Lauv and Lester originally planned to film the video in early March before the spread of COVID-19 forced the video shoot to be canceled. The non-socially distant video was going to see 100 of the singer’s fans reunite with friends they had lost touch with.

“Modern Loneliness” is featured on Lauv’s debut album How I’m Feeling, which was released in March. The album features Troye Sivan, BTS, Anne-Marie, Alessia Cara, LANY and Sofia Reyes.