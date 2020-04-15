 Lauv: 'In My Room' Video Series - Rolling Stone
‘In My Room’ With Lauv

Lauv sings “Modern Loneliness” and his new song “Miss Me” for the IGTV series

Like many artists, Lauv had to cancel his upcoming tour dates due to the novel coronavirus, so that meant skipping shows in Latin America and heading home to Los Angeles. However, he is still creating new music for his fans. On Sunday, he teased a new song called “Miss Me” on his Instagram, saying that he made it while in quarantine before sharing it on Soundcloud.

While continuing to stay home to help curb the spread of COVID-19 to others, Lauv donned some tie-dyed pants and played the new acoustic version of his song “Modern Loneliness” for Rolling Stone‘s latest “In My Room” IGTV series.

After the final strum of “Modern Loneliness,” he introduces his iconic track, “I Like Me Better,” from his 2018 debut compilation album. “I’m gonna play an older song right now,” he says. “Hopefully this makes somebody happy at a time like this.”

Lauv is promoting his current album, stylized as ~how i’m feeling~, and his single “Modern Loneliness.” He’s also announced that all profits from purchases of the “Modern Loneliness” hoodie and streaming sales of the track before April 27th will be donated to Partners in Health — a non-profit working around the globe to combat COVID-19. The hoodie also comes with an exclusive download of the acoustic version of “Miss Me.”

He topped off this segment of “In My Room” by playing “For Now,” another track off his latest album. “But for now, I’ll love you through the phone,” he sings. “And for now, our friends will fill this home / I’m really gonna miss you, but I’ll kiss you through the screen / For now, ’til you come home to me”

Lauv’s “In My Room” session follows WaxahatcheeNathaniel Rateliff‘s, Steve Earle‘s Graham Nash‘s, Yola‘s, John Fogerty‘s and more. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund — to which TikTok pledged $2 million.

In This Article: covid-19, In My Room, Lauv, Partners In Health

