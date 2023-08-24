Ms. Lauryn Hill Is Going on Tour With Fugees — Here’s How to Score Tickets

Ms. Lauryn Hill released one of the best albums of all time nearly 25 years ago this year with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and now the Grammy winner will take her 1998 solo project’s songs on the road — along with a Fugees reunion — for a multi-city trek that kicks off in September. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 25.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill shared in a statement. “I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

When Do Ms. Lauryn Hill Tickets Go on Sale?

Presale tickets are currently on sale for the upcoming Ms. Lauryn Hill and Fugees run. Public onsale tickets for the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.

How to Buy Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees Tickets Online + Discount Code

Want to hear “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and more live? Here’s where you can find tickets to see Hill and the Fugees on the road for the Miseducation 25th Anniversary Tour.

Tickets are now available to buy on Ticketmaster for all upcoming dates. If you miss out on buying tickets when they go live on Ticketmaster, there's a solid chance you can still find tickets to a local show on a resale site.

Editor's picks

If you're shopping on Vivid Seats, you can use our Rolling Stone promo code RS2023 to save $20 on your $200+ order at checkout.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees 2023 Tour Schedule

Taking the number 10 spot on our list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, Rolling Stone wrote of Hill’s solo classic: “Miseducation’s musical legacy is just as deep; at a time when pop was becoming increasingly slick and digitized in the go-go Nineties, here was an album that showed the commercial appeal of a rawer sound; ‘I wanna hear that thickness of sound,’ Hill said. ‘You can’t get that from a computer, because a computer’s too perfect. But that human element, that’s what makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up. I love that.'”

Ready to hear your favorite Miseducation tracks live? Here’s the complete 2023 tour schedule for Hill’s upcoming concert dates, including festival appearances and shows with Fugees and Koffee.

Sept. 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

Sept. 23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

Oct. 1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

Oct. 3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (w/ Koffee)

Oct. 5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (w/ Koffee)

Oct. 7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

Oct. 17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (w/ Fugees)

Oct. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (w/ Fugees)

Oct. 21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (w/ Fugees)

Oct. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (w/ Fugees)

Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotia (w/ Fugees)

Oct. 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (w/ Fugees)

Oct. 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (w/ Fugees)

Nov. 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (w/ Fugees)

Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (w/ Fugees)

Nov. 7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (w/ Fugees)

Nov. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (w/ Fugees)