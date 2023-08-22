Ms. Lauryn Hill Reunites With Fugees for Tour Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Miseducation’ Album

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill turns 25 this year — and Ms. Lauryn Hill is reuniting with Fugees on the road to celebrate.

On Tuesday, the rap legend announced that she’ll embark on a U.S. arena tour to celebrate her solo magnum opus and will be joined by Pras and Wyclef Jean for a reunion of Fugees after a brief performance at Roots Picnic in June.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a press release. “I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

Reflecting on her career, Hill said she felt “blessed to have a platform” where she could share her perspective through music. “I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places,” she added. “I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

After a number of music festival appearances in September and early October, Ms. Lauryn Hill will be joined by Fugees starting Oct. 17 in Newark, NJ, before making stops in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Fugees reunited at Roots Picnic in June, performing some of the group’s biggest hits. The reunion marked the first time the trio had all performed together since their one-off New York City gig in Sept. 2021. A reunion tour celebrating the group’s 25th anniversary was planned, but Fugees postponed and ultimately canceled the shows, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour may be the final time the group reunites. Pras Michel was found guilty of 10 charges against him in April — including money laundering, illegal lobbying, and campaign finance violations — for his role in a multimillion-dollar government influence campaign that involved both the Obama and Trump administrations. Michel was accused of funneling money from Malaysian financier Jho Low to Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign, as well as lobbying Donald Trump's administration to drop an investigation into Low and extradite dissident Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui.

Michel continually maintained his innocence, telling Rolling Stone, “What benefit would I get trying to break laws? It’s not worth it to me. I’m like a pariah now. I’ve got friends who won’t talk to me because they think there’s a satellite in orbit listening to them.”

Michel faces up to 20 years in prison; a sentencing date hasn't been scheduled yet.

Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour

Sept. 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

Sept. 23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

Oct. 1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

Oct. 3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

Oct. 17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

Oct. 21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotia (with Fugees)

Oct. 28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

Nov. 7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)