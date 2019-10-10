 Laurie Anderson Plots Year-Long Residency in New York – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next See Steep Canyon Rangers and Boyz II Men Blend Bluegrass, Soul on 'Be Still Moses' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Laurie Anderson Lands Year-Long New York City Residency

Musician, artist will perform monthly Sunday shows at Joe’s Pub starting in March

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Laurie Anderson will have a year-long residency at Joe's Pub in New York after winning the Public Theater's Vanguard Award.

JP Vanguard*

Laurie Anderson has landed a year-long residency at Joe’s Pub in New York City after receiving the Public Theater’s 2020 Vanguard Award and Residency prize.

Anderson will receive the award at the third annual Vanguard Gala, set to take place February 3rd. The event will feature a night of performances from various artists, with Shara Nova of my Brightest Diamond serving as the musical director.

While an exact launch date has yet to be announced, Anderson’s residency will comprise monthly Sunday night performances between March and December.

“I love Sunday evening shows,” Anderson said in a statement. “The end of the weekend is such a no man’s land — an interesting time to play with new combinations. The series I’m planning for Joe’s Pub will feature writers as well as musicians — sometimes collaborating, sometimes jamming, sometimes making entirely new things. And since it’s election season, hopefully there will be some challenging political moments as artists, writers and musicians confront and express our tumultuous times.”

Along with Anderson’s own headlining performance, she will help curate other performances from her mentees, collaborators and friends. Additional details about those shows will be announced at a later date.

Previous winners of the Public Theater’s Vanguard and Residency award include folk musician Judy Collins and solo artist and former Labelle member Nona Hendryx.

Anderson released her latest project, Songs from the Bardo, in September. The 80-minute piece is based around the Tibetan “Book of the Dead,” and Anderson crafted it with Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal and composer and activist Jesse Paris Smith.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.