Hear Lauren Jauregui’s Intoxicating New Song ‘More Than That’

Lauren Jauregui has followed up her debut solo single with the assertive, flossy new song “More Than That.” The 22-year-old’s first full-length album outside of girl group Fifth Harmony is due later this year.

On the smooth R&B track, Jauregui rebukes the advances of showy special someone while asserting her independence and worth. “You gon’ have to come stronger than this liquor/Wanna take me home, better be more convincing/It’ll take more than that to get to me,” she sings on the single’s chorus above a Murda Beatz loop.

Jauregui has not yet revealed much about her debut solo album other than the fact that it will be released this year. She marked her territory this fall with “Expectations,” a guitar-driven slow-burner she crafted with Kid Harpoon. During an interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the song’s release, Jauregui noted that she had been writing songs for years but had felt creatively stifled before she began working on the music meant for her forthcoming LP.

“Once Fifth [Harmony] was over was when the shackles [came off],” she said at the time. “I can’t create when I feel stifled. That’s just not in my capacity. I need to feel free.”