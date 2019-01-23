Watch Lauren Jauregui’s Dreamlike ‘More Than That’ Performance on ‘Corden’

Lauren Jauregui performed a dreamlike version of her solo single “More Than That” on Tuesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden.

The former Fifth Harmony member sang from within a massive floral archway, with roses even decorating her microphone stand. A pair of dancers twisted and twirled behind her on poles, and a live drummer laid down the song’s thundering beat — all while Jauregui belted lyrics about tempting a potential lover.

“More Than That” is the vocalist’s second solo single, along with her debut “Expectations,” following Fifth Harmony’s indefinite hiatus in March 2018. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Jauregui explained she’s been writing material for years but only found a creative focus after starting on the music earmarked for her forthcoming album.

“Once Fifth [Harmony] was over was when the shackles [came off],” she said. “I can’t create when I feel stifled. That’s just not in my capacity. I need to feel free.”