Women Shaping the Future: Lauren Jauregui on New Music, Self-Love

On March 4th, Rolling Stone hosted its second annual Women Shaping the Future event, celebrating, raising, and honoring the influential female voices in culture. The event was the first to take place at the new Edge venue in Hudson Yards, which overlooks New York City.

Pop star and activist Lauren Jauregui sat down with Rolling Stone Senior Writer Brittany Spanos to discuss her budding solo career, her influences and the importance of speaking out about issues like LGBTQ rights, mental health and more.

“I learned that I am exactly who I say I am, and I show up as that person. It was a matter of gripping that, and taking the time to make sure that she’s okay before I give her to the world,” she said of the process of recording her new material, which includes the just-released single “Lento.” She added: “I try my best to use my platform. Besides politics, my main message is about self love, because that to me is the catalyst of all of the problems that we feel. No one trusts themselves. How can you trust another if you don’t trust yourself?”

Jauregui began launching her solo career in 2018 with the song “Expectations.” She has kept busy in 2020, appearing on the Birds of Prey soundtrack and teaming up with Tainy for his single “Nada.” She is billing “Lento” as her first official solo single and as a taste of even more to come.

The day also included Grammy-winning artist Jennifer Nettles, Uzo Aduba, actress and comedian Retta, CAN-AM’s Senior VP Josée Perreault, and playwright Katori Hall. who also all spoke throughout the event about their distinct experiences as women breaking barriers in their respective industries. Performances included Grammy-nominated artist Grace Potter, Overcoats, Diana Gordon, and S.G. Goodman.