×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Watch Lil Nas X Perform 'Old Town Road' on 'Desus and Mero' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lauren Jauregui Delivers Gritty ‘Expectations’ on ‘Corden’

Singer performed first solo single in an elegant setting

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lauren Jauregui brought sultry grit to her performance of “Expectations” on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday. The song is her first single she released following Fifth Harmony’s indefinite hiatus.

With star-like lights twinkling and flanked by an arch trellis adorned with white flowers, Jauregui appeared in an elegant black dress and emotively sang about the expectations that come with a relationship and the struggle to communicate when mutual respect is lacking. “Wish I had no expectations,” she belted on the chorus. “I really wish I could get it through your head/With no confrontation/I really wish we could talk about it instead.”

Related

Lauren Jauregui Delivers Gritty 'Expectations' on 'Corden'
Watch 'Game of Thrones' Creators Dodge Final Season Questions on 'Kimmel'

Jauregui recently explained the double meaning of her first solo song, telling Rolling Stone that it’s about repeatedly getting your heart broken by a dishonest partner, but the name also refers to fans and detractors waiting to see what would come after Fifth Harmony.

“There’s this whole precedent that there should be some sort of expectation of what’s to come, but it’s very unexpected,” she said prior to the song’s release. “It’s not what everyone assumes I’m gonna be making, which is why I love it.”

In January, she performed her second solo cut, “More Than That,” during Corden.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad