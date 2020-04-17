 Lauren Jauregui Praises Social Distancing in New Song '50ft.' - Rolling Stone
Lauren Jauregui Praises Social Distancing in New Song '50ft.'

Pop star filmed video in Florida with loved ones back in December

Brittany Spanos

Lauren Jauregui celebrates her close relationships and gives a warning to bearers of bad vibes on new song "50ft."

Lauren Jauregui has been living the socially distant life since long before quarantine, as detailed by new song “50ft.” 

On the smooth, bilingual song, Jauregui details how she sees through “the bullshit” and keeps an “exclusive” group of people who love and respect her. She keeps everyone else at a 50-foot distance, especially if they cannot properly support or encourage her. The video was shot in December with her family and closest friends and shows them enjoying a gorgeous day in her Florida family home.

“I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically,” Jauregui wrote in the caption of an Instagram post she shared earlier this week that featured the single’s official artwork. “This artwork truly encapsulates the feeling of distance spoken about in the song while asserting the closeness of my relationship to my loved ones (pictured with me are my mom and sister) who hold me the fuck down always and forever in the midst of it all.”

Jauregui launched a new phase of her career this year with the Birds of Prey track “Invisible Chains” and the Tainy-assisted single “Lento” last month. After Fifth Harmony disbanded, she officially launched her solo career in 2018 with the slow-burning single “Expectations.”

