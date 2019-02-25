Lauren Daigle Extends ‘Look Up Child’ World Tour

Lauren Daigle extended the in-progress world tour behind her 2018 LP, Look Up Child, adding 19 new dates throughout the U.S. and Europe. Her previously announced run wraps March 18th in Nashville, Tennessee, and the new stretch — which includes her first-ever European leg — launches April 15th in Shreveport, Louisiana and wraps October 10th in Southaven, Mississippi.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m. local time via the singer’s website. American Express card members can purchase pre-sale tickets for the U.S. and Canada dates from Wednesday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 28th at 10 p.m. local time. The Spokane, Washington show is a make-up date, and all tickets will be honored from the original concert.

“How couldn’t I keep this tour going?” Daigle said in a statement. “Something that’s been this much fun, with y’all showing up every night—why stop? Playing this music live, seeing how everyone’s connecting to the songs, singing along—it’s such an amazing vibe, like having a party with a few thousand of my closest friends every night.”

Look Up Child, which earned a 2019 Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200 upon its September release, surpassing major artists like Drake and Ariana Grande.

Lauren Daigle Tour Dates

April 25 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

May 10 – Berlin @ Kesselhaus

May 12 – Amsterdam @ Melkweg

May 13 – Paris @ Alhambra

May 14 – London @ O2 Academy Islington

June 20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ the Mann

June 28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

July 5-7 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Performing Arts Center

July 31 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

August 10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

August 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

August 12 – Spokane, WA @ INB Performing Arts Center

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Grand Canyon University Arena

September 29 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 10 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center