The Eagles, CSN, Linda Ronstadt Appear in ‘Laurel Canyon’ Documentary Teaser

The Eagles, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Linda Ronstadt, and others appear in the new trailer for Laurel Canyon, a documentary series airing in two parts on Epix, May 31st and June 7th at 9 p.m. ET.

Directed by Allison Ellwood — who recently worked on The Go-Go’s and the 2013 critically acclaimed History of the Eagles documentary — the 30-second clip features the legendary artists that inhabited the Hollywood Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles during the late Sixties and early Seventies.

“We were at the very center of this beautiful bubble of creativity and friendship,” Graham Nash says in the video, as images of musicians flash across the screen: the Byrds, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell, the Doors, the Mamas and the Papas, and Bonnie Raitt, to name a few. “When a chemistry happens between people musically,” David Crosby adds, “it’s magic.”

The series includes original interviews with Browne, Nash, Raitt, Ronstadt, Don Henley, Michelle Phillips, Roger McGuinn, among others. It was executive-produced by the Kennedy/Marshall Co., Jigsaw Productions, Amblin Television, Warner Music Group, and Jeff Pollack.

Laurel Canyon follows last year’s documentary on the historic hub, Echo in the Canyon. It starred and was executive-produced by Jakob Dylan, and contained live performances as well as interviews by musicians — including Tom Petty’s final film interview before his death in 2017.