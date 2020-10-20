Laura Reed, Laur Joamets Preview Their New Band Lore With Smoldering ‘Surrender’

Nashville blues singer Laura Reed and guitar wizard Laur Joamets are teaming up for a new project. Lore, a grungy rock band that mixes Reed’s mesmerizing vocals with Joamets’ second-nature playing, release their debut single “Surrender” on Tuesday. It’s the first taste of an upcoming self-titled album, produced by Dave Schools and Vance Powell.

A mid-tempo ballad that incrementally builds to Reeds’ howling performance, “Surrender” opens with Joamets’ ring chords. “We’re all just lost souls trying to get free,” Reed sings, before Joamets, the former sideman for Sturgill Simpson, casts a spell with his slide playing. Reed and Joamets co-wrote the song with Shannon Sanders about Reed’s experience with sobriety and clean living.

“I decided to fully commit to a clean life and the words came to me soon after on my birthday. I had been haunted by the melody and chorus for years. It was something Shannon Sanders and I had started to write years ago but never finished,” she says. “Just a spiritually significant melody and the powerful words, I, surrender, surrender.”

The song arrives with a video that finds Reed and Joamets walking a deserted Broadway in Nashville and Reed undergoing a lakeside baptism.

Lore will perform their upcoming album in its entirety during a November 1st online performance — tickets are available via Instrumentheadlive.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Nashville MusiCares.