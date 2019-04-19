Laura Jane Grace Honors ‘Wayne’s World’ With ‘I Hate Chicago’ Video

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers pay homage to Wayne’s World while taking a giant dump on the city of Chicago — as a means of grappling with a break-up — in the hilarious new video for their song, “I Hate Chicago.”

Directed by Hannah Welever, the clip reimagines Wayne’s World as “Jane’s World” and stars Abby Pierce and Christine Vrem-Ydstie as Jane and Grace, the respective stand-ins for Wayne and Garth. The video is packed with plenty of references, including a head bang-heavy ride in the Mirthmobile and a trip to the guitar store so Jane can bow down to “Excalibur.” There’s even a “Top 10” list — a nod to the original SNL sketches — that coincides with one of the song’s most brutal Chicago burns, “I couldn’t give a shit about the Pumpkins, Slint or Wilco/Learn to make a pizza you fucking jack-offs.”

“I Hate Chicago” appears on Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers’ debut album, Bought to Rot, which was released last November. The band has spent much of the spring touring North America in support of the record, and the run is set to wrap April 28th at the Basement East in Nashville, Tennesee.