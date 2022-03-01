Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, Anthony Green Announce ‘More Collaborative’ Tour

Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, and Tim Kasher are heading on tour together. The trio of punk-rock musicians announced their “more collaborative” Carousel Tour in May, which will follow the three artists performing as soloists.

“We wanted to do something different with the Carousel Tour, something more collaborative than your usual show. So while each of us will have our own set times, these aren’t solo sets,” the musicians said in a release. “We’ve challenged each other to blur the lines and join in on each other’s songs and to bring other players onto the stage with us each night. We don’t want any show on the tour to feel routine or the same as the night before.”

Grace fronts Against Me!, Green is the lead singer of bands Circa Survive, Saosin and the Sound of Animals, while Kasher is the frontman of bands Cursive and the Good Life. The artists added that they’ll “lean into the unpredictability of these current times while manifesting inspiration and unhinged joy.” Mikey Erg, Home Is Where, and Oceanator will serve as the tour openers, each on different dates.

Grace — who performed at Four Seasons Landscaping last August — released her EP At War with the Silverfish last year. Meanwhile, Kasher dropped the single “I Don’t Think About You” earlier this year and Green released his Live at Studio 4 album in 2021.

The Carousel Tour Dates

May 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

May 2 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club (The Rave Hall) *

May 3 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

May 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

May 6 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

May 7 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (Somerville Theatre) *

May 9 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^

May 10 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^

May 11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ^

May 12 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

May 14 — New Orleans, LA @ The Hangar ^

May 15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

May 17 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center ^

May 18 — Roswell, NM @ The Liberty ^

May 20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

May 21 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #

May 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater #

May 24 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #

May 26 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

May 27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox #

May 29 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic #

May 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

May 31 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

* — Mikey Erg supporting

^ — Home Is Where supporting

# — Oceanator supporting