Laura Jane Grace Schedules Spring 2023 North American Tour
Laura Jane Grace will be taking some newly recorded music for a spin on a spring solo headlining tour. The musician will be joined by Weakened Friends on all of her leading dates, with only two stops overlapping with her opening performances with the Interrupters and Frank Turner.
“Will be fresh from the studio having just finished album tracking and ready to road test new songs,” Grace shared in a statement. “I am also, of course, very much looking forward to screaming the classics along with everyone else. Whatever you want to hear, happy to play it! Also, many blessings to my booking agent for sending me to Florida during the Chicago winter!”
The tour is scheduled to begin on April 5 in Columbia, Missouri. Grace will make stops in Little Rock, Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte, Nashville, Louisville, Boston, New York, and more. The tour will wrap in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on May 13. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. local time.
Grace’s new music will mark her first original material since sharing her 2021 EP At War With the Silverfish. View full tour dates below.
Laura Jane Grace 2023 Tour Dates
April 5 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
April 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
April 7 – Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern
April 8 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall, 1884 Lounge
April 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade, Purgatory Stage
April 12 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar and Grill
April 14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
April 15 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
April 16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ The Floridian
April 18 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
April 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
April 21 – Winston Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
April 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
April 23 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House
April 25 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
April 26 – Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom
April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records, Blue Room
April 29 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
April 30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
May 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 9 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live
May 11 – Portland, ME @ Aura
May 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage