Laura Jane Grace Schedules Spring 2023 North American Tour

Laura Jane Grace will be taking some newly recorded music for a spin on a spring solo headlining tour. The musician will be joined by Weakened Friends on all of her leading dates, with only two stops overlapping with her opening performances with the Interrupters and Frank Turner.

“Will be fresh from the studio having just finished album tracking and ready to road test new songs,” Grace shared in a statement. “I am also, of course, very much looking forward to screaming the classics along with everyone else. Whatever you want to hear, happy to play it! Also, many blessings to my booking agent for sending me to Florida during the Chicago winter!”

The tour is scheduled to begin on April 5 in Columbia, Missouri. Grace will make stops in Little Rock, Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte, Nashville, Louisville, Boston, New York, and more. The tour will wrap in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on May 13. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

Grace’s new music will mark her first original material since sharing her 2021 EP At War With the Silverfish. View full tour dates below.

Laura Jane Grace 2023 Tour Dates

April 5 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

April 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

April 7 – Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern

April 8 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall, 1884 Lounge

April 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade, Purgatory Stage

April 12 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar and Grill

April 14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

April 15 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

April 16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ The Floridian

April 18 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

April 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

April 21 – Winston Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

April 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 23 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

April 25 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

April 26 – Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom

April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records, Blue Room

April 29 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

April 30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

May 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 9 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live

May 11 – Portland, ME @ Aura

May 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage