Laura Jane Grace to Perform Solo Set at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

In a grand act of trolling, Laura Jane Grace will be performing a solo set at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the groundskeeping company that infamously hosted a press conference for former President Donald Trump’s campaign in what appeared to be a logistical blunder. (Prior to the event, reporters and the general public assumed it would be hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel.)

The show will take place on Saturday, August 21st, and will also feature a performance from Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms.

“This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show,” Grace said in a statement.

Tickets for the all-ages show will go on sale Thursday, July 8th at 12:00 p.m. EST, with exclusive T-shirts available for purchase.

Later in the year, Grace will be performing as part of the Punk Rock Bowl festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 25th, followed by four dates supporting Thursday on their U.S. tour in December.

Grace appeared on Rolling Stone‘s In My Room series last month to perform songs from her surprise solo LP, Stay Alive, which she released last October.

Laura Jane Grace 2021 Tour Dates

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Four Seasons Total Landscaping (w/ Brendan Kelly)

September 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

December 27 – Reading, PA @ Reverb *

December 28 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

December 29 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

December 30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

* – supporting Thursday