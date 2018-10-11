Rolling Stone
Laura Jane Grace Parses Long Flights, Love Triangles on ‘The Airplane Song’

Devouring Mothers track will appear on group’s forthcoming debut ‘Bought to Rot’

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers released a new track, “The Airplane Song,” from their upcoming debut album, Bought to Rot, out November 9th via Bloodshot Records.

“The Airplane Song” is a swift pop-rocker built on stomping drums and breathless guitar. Grace’s lyrics depict a tortured relationship as she sings about a person abandoned by a partner before a trip – “You’re not there drinking white wines complementary/ You’re not popping Valiums, you’re not watching the free movies.” As the song builds, the reason behind the solo flight becomes apparent as Grace belts, in quintessential sing-along fashion, “Your mine, your mine, I’m yours/ Torn between two lovers.”

“The Airplane Song” follows previously released Bought to Rot track, “Apocalypse Now (& Later).” Grace formed her new band with drummer Atom Willard – who has played in Against Me!, the Offspring and Angels and Airwaves – and bassist Marc Jacob Hudson, best known as a recordist and mixer who has worked on albums by Against Me!, Saves the Day, Taking Back Sunday and more.

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers will embark on a short North American tour in support of Bought to Rot November 2nd in Rock Island, Illinois.

In This Article: Laura Jane Grace

