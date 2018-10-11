Laura Jane Grace Parses Long Flights, Love Triangles on ‘The Airplane Song’

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers released a new track, “The Airplane Song,” from their upcoming debut album, Bought to Rot, out November 9th via Bloodshot Records.

“The Airplane Song” is a swift pop-rocker built on stomping drums and breathless guitar. Grace’s lyrics depict a tortured relationship as she sings about a person abandoned by a partner before a trip – “You’re not there drinking white wines complementary/ You’re not popping Valiums, you’re not watching the free movies.” As the song builds, the reason behind the solo flight becomes apparent as Grace belts, in quintessential sing-along fashion, “Your mine, your mine, I’m yours/ Torn between two lovers.”

“The Airplane Song” follows previously released Bought to Rot track, “Apocalypse Now (& Later).” Grace formed her new band with drummer Atom Willard – who has played in Against Me!, the Offspring and Angels and Airwaves – and bassist Marc Jacob Hudson, best known as a recordist and mixer who has worked on albums by Against Me!, Saves the Day, Taking Back Sunday and more.

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers will embark on a short North American tour in support of Bought to Rot November 2nd in Rock Island, Illinois.