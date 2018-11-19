Laura Jane Grace Parties After World Collapse in New ‘Apocalypse Now’ Video

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers celebrate in the face of impending doom in their new “Apocalypse Now (& Later)” video. Security-style footage captures the band performing their folk-rock track, interspersed with various clips that contrast the dark (crumbing buildings, riots, fires) and light (people kissing and enjoying ice cream cones). It’s a fitting visual companion to a song that celebrates “the bliss of your kiss and the apocalypse.”
The track appears on the group’s recently issued debut LP, Bought to Rot, which also features “Reality Bites,” “I Hate Chicago” and “The Airplane Song.” Grace, best known for fronting Against Me!, formed the Devouring Mothers with drummer Atom Willard (Against Me!, the Offspring, Angels and Airwaves) and bassist Marc Jacob Hudson (mixer for Against Me! and Taking Back Sunday, among others).
In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Grace spoke about how the new project allowed her to side-step the expectations of writing “political” music with Against Me! “At the time, I felt this pressure where I didn’t know, or don’t know, what Against Me! is supposed to be,” she said. “Coming out of doing a book and doing Transgender Dysphoria Blues and Shape Shift With Me, I didn’t know if people were expecting for this to be political or expecting me to only sing about trans issues, but, like, that’s not what I’m writing about. I’m just writing because I really love writing songs and I really love playing music and I wasn’t trying to think about things like that. That pressure feels really unhealthy to me. It felt like I needed to break free of, ‘OK, here’s another Against Me! record.’ It was suffocating.”
The Devouring Mothers recently launched a brief North American tour that wraps November 29th in Chicago, Illinois. They also announced a new run of headlining dates for spring 2019.
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers Tour Dates
March 14-15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
March 16 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live
March 17 – Dallas, TX @ Keller Theater
March 19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
March 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
March 22 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport
March 23 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
March 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
March 26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
March 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
March 28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
March 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
April 1 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater
April 3 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
April 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
April 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Bar
April 6 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
April 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
April 10 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House
April 12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 13 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques
April 15 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
April 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
April 18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
April 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
April 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
April 21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
April 23 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
April 25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
April 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Add a comment