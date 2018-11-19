Laura Jane Grace Parties After World Collapse in New ‘Apocalypse Now’ Video

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers celebrate in the face of impending doom in their new “Apocalypse Now (& Later)” video. Security-style footage captures the band performing their folk-rock track, interspersed with various clips that contrast the dark (crumbing buildings, riots, fires) and light (people kissing and enjoying ice cream cones). It’s a fitting visual companion to a song that celebrates “the bliss of your kiss and the apocalypse.”

The track appears on the group’s recently issued debut LP, Bought to Rot, which also features “Reality Bites,” “I Hate Chicago” and “The Airplane Song.” Grace, best known for fronting Against Me!, formed the Devouring Mothers with drummer Atom Willard (Against Me!, the Offspring, Angels and Airwaves) and bassist Marc Jacob Hudson (mixer for Against Me! and Taking Back Sunday, among others).

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Grace spoke about how the new project allowed her to side-step the expectations of writing “political” music with Against Me! “At the time, I felt this pressure where I didn’t know, or don’t know, what Against Me! is supposed to be,” she said. “Coming out of doing a book and doing Transgender Dysphoria Blues and Shape Shift With Me, I didn’t know if people were expecting for this to be political or expecting me to only sing about trans issues, but, like, that’s not what I’m writing about. I’m just writing because I really love writing songs and I really love playing music and I wasn’t trying to think about things like that. That pressure feels really unhealthy to me. It felt like I needed to break free of, ‘OK, here’s another Against Me! record.’ It was suffocating.”

The Devouring Mothers recently launched a brief North American tour that wraps November 29th in Chicago, Illinois. They also announced a new run of headlining dates for spring 2019.

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers Tour Dates

March 14-15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 16 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

March 17 – Dallas, TX @ Keller Theater

March 19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

March 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

March 22 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport

March 23 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

March 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

March 26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

March 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

March 28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

March 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

April 1 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater

April 3 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

April 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

April 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Bar

April 6 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

April 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

April 10 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House

April 12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 13 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques

April 15 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

April 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

April 18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

April 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

April 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

April 21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 23 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

April 25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

April 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

April 28 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East