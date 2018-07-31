Laura Jane Grace Announces Tour, Album With New Band

Laura Jane Grace and her new band the Devouring Mothers will embark on a short Midwest tour this November in support of their debut album, which is expected to arrive this fall via Bloodshot Records.

The seven-date trek kicks off November 2nd at the Rock Island Brewing Company in Rock Island, Illinois. Grace and the Devouring Mothers will also play in Indiana and Michigan, before wrapping with three shows at three different venues in Chicago, November 8th, 18th and 29th. Tickets for the tour go on sale August 3rd at 10 a.m.

Grace offered few details about her first album with the Devouring Mothers, including a release date and title. She formed the band with drummer Atom Willard – who has played in Against Me!, the Offspring and Angels and Airwaves – and bassist Marc Jacob Hudson, best known as a recordist and mixer who has worked on albums by Against Me!, Saves the Day, Taking Back Sunday and more.

On Twitter, Grace said of the new project, “I recorded an album. It’s a solo album, except that it’s not cause my friends @atomwillardisme and @yaytour did it with me. Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers. It’s going to come out this fall on @bshq. I’ll tell you more specifics about the album soon, I promise.”

The Devouring Mothers’ debut album will mark Grace’s first record since Against Me!’s 2016 album Shape Shift With Me.

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers Tour Dates

November 2 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company

November 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

November 4 – Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

November 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

November 8 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

November 18 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

November 29 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall