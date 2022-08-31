Latto’s ‘It’s Givin’ Video Is Giving Cameos

Atlanta rapper Latto has enlisted a litany of friends and stars — including Flo Milli and Chloë and Halle Bailey — for the new music video for “It’s Givin.”

The Chandler Lass-directed visual follows Latto and co. as they execute some expert choreography, enjoy a photoshoot, and light up a dreary office space. Along with Flo Milli and the Baileys, the video features appearances from Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Jordyn Woods, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Reginae Carter, Tabitha Brown, and more.

“It’s Givin” appears on Latto’s most recent album, 777, which was released in March. The rapper is enjoying a breakout year that will find her opening for Lizzo on the latter’s upcoming “Special Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 23 and runs through mid-November. Latto has also become a prominent voice in the fight to preserve reproductive rights, dropping a scathing post-Dobbs song, “Pussy,” in July, and recently appearing in a PSA for Planned Parenthood.