Watch Latto Perform a Medley of ‘Sunshine’ and ‘Big Energy’ on ‘Fallon’

Latto returned to the late-night circuit Thursday, performing a medley of “Sunshine” and her chart-topping single “Big Energy” on The Tonight Show. Both tracks are featured on the Atlanta rapper’s latest studio album, 777, which dropped in late March.

Decked out in a sparkling orange bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots, the 23-year-old commanded attention while backed by a full band, background singers and dancers throughout the set as she seamlessly transitioned between the mellow R&B vibes of “Sunshine” into the pop-tinged braggadocio of “Big Energy.”

777 boasts guest appearances from numerous artists, including 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and Childish Gambino. It follow’s Latto’s debut album, Queen of da Souf, released in August 2020.

Despite her recent success, Latto says she wants to continue approaching her career with the same level of dedication that she did when she first began rapping. “I want people to know my come-up, my grind, my authenticity,” she told Rolling Stone in February. “I don’t come from rich parents. I just come from hustle.”