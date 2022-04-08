 Watch Latto Perform a Medley of 'Sunshine,' 'Big Energy' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Watch Latto Perform a Medley of ‘Sunshine’ and ‘Big Energy’ on ‘Fallon’

Atlanta rapper, who recently released her second LP, has found viral fame on TikTok

By

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All

Latto returned to the late-night circuit Thursday, performing a medley of “Sunshine” and her chart-topping single “Big Energy” on The Tonight Show. Both tracks are featured on the Atlanta rapper’s latest studio album, 777, which dropped in late March.

Decked out in a sparkling orange bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots, the 23-year-old commanded attention while backed by a full band, background singers and dancers throughout the set as she seamlessly transitioned between the mellow R&B vibes of “Sunshine” into the pop-tinged braggadocio of “Big Energy.”

777 boasts guest appearances from numerous artists, including 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and Childish Gambino. It follow’s Latto’s debut album, Queen of da Souf, released in August 2020.

Despite her recent success, Latto says she wants to continue approaching her career with the same level of dedication that she did when she first began rapping. “I want people to know my come-up, my grind, my authenticity,” she told Rolling Stone in February. “I don’t come from rich parents. I just come from hustle.”

 

 

In This Article: Late-Night TV, latto, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.