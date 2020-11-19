Karol G Channels Her Inner Greek Goddess at Latin Grammys

With four nominations tonight, Karol G returned to the Latin Grammy Awards stage to perform her regal smash hit “Tusa” sans Nicki Minaj.

Heralded in with a beautiful harp intro, the Colombian singer recreated the lush, Athens-inspired music video for “Tusa” onstage. (The video has garnered more than one billion views on YouTube.) She first appeared cloaked to sing an acoustic snippet before her all-female band joined her. Then Ms. G emerged like a Greek goddess; a sophisticated serve from Karol who made sure to shout out her missing co-queen, Minaj.

In a year that saw reggaeton music represented in the major categories of the Latin Grammys, Karol G is nominated for both the Song of the Year and the Record of the Year categories for her girl power hit “Tusa.” Minaj is a multiple Grammy nominee who may end up winning her first Latin Grammy.

In the Record of the Year category, Karol G is notably nominated twice, counting her part of the all-star collaboration “China” led by her fiancé Anuel AA. The Puerto Rican rapper recruited her, genre pioneer Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Ozuna for the blockbuster track.

Karol G first performed at the Latin Grammys in 2018 when she took home the award for Best New Artist. She hit the stage with a knockout performance of her breakthrough hit “Mi Cama.” Following the success of last year’s Ocean album, Karol G has been focused on a string of hit singles that include “Tusa” and the recent smashes “Ay, Dios Mío” and “Bichota.”