Anitta Brings Ferocious Medley to Latin Grammys, Releases Surprise Cardi B Remix

Anitta returned to the Latin Grammys via a virtual performance from Lapa Arches in Rio de Janeiro Thursday night. The Brazilian superstar performed a medley that included her hit “Me Gusta” sans featured acts Cardi B and Myke Towers.

Representing Brazil, Anitta opened her set with the samba classic “Mas, que Nada!” She proudly sang the song in Portuguese while rocking her power showgirl outfit. The singer then switched it up from sultry to fierce to perform her recent smash “Me Gusta.” Cardi and Towers were noticeably absent, but she carried herself like a true pop performer.

Anitta first performed at the Latin Grammys last year as part of a tribute to Cuban icon Celia Cruz, taking on “La Vida Es Un Carnaval” alongside Milly Quezada, Tony Succar, and Olga Tañón.

This year, Anitta received her sixth Latin Grammy nomination. She was nominated in the Best Urban Song category for her genre-bending collaboration “Rave de Favela” with Major Lazer, MC Lan, and BEAM. She lost to last year’s Album of the Year winner Rosalía and her collaboration “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” with Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna.

“Me Gusta” will be included on her upcoming Spanish album Girl From Rio that was executive produced by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. Anitta released a surprise remix of the song with Cardi B and “Mood” hitmaker 24kGoldn after her performance.