 Latin Grammys 2020: Anitta Performs Medley, Releases Cardi B Remix - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lana Del Rey Covers George Gershwin's 'Summertime' to Support NY and LA Philharmonic Orchestras
Home Music Music News

Anitta Brings Ferocious Medley to Latin Grammys, Releases Surprise Cardi B Remix

Brazilian superstar takes on “Mas, que Nada!” and “Me Gusta” before dropping remix

By

Reporter

Lucas Villa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brazilian superstar Anitta performed a ferocious medley at the Latin Grammys before surprise-releasing a "Me Gusta" remix with Cardi B.

Imagine It Media // Ricardo Brunini

Anitta returned to the Latin Grammys via a virtual performance from Lapa Arches in Rio de Janeiro Thursday night. The Brazilian superstar performed a medley that included her hit “Me Gusta” sans featured acts Cardi B and Myke Towers.

Representing Brazil, Anitta opened her set with the samba classic “Mas, que Nada!” She proudly sang the song in Portuguese while rocking her power showgirl outfit. The singer then switched it up from sultry to fierce to perform her recent smash “Me Gusta.” Cardi and Towers were noticeably absent, but she carried herself like a true pop performer.

Anitta first performed at the Latin Grammys last year as part of a tribute to Cuban icon Celia Cruz, taking on “La Vida Es Un Carnaval” alongside Milly Quezada, Tony Succar, and Olga Tañón.

This year, Anitta received her sixth Latin Grammy nomination. She was nominated in the Best Urban Song category for her genre-bending collaboration “Rave de Favela” with Major Lazer, MC Lan, and BEAM. She lost to last year’s Album of the Year winner Rosalía and her collaboration “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” with Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna.

“Me Gusta” will be included on her upcoming Spanish album Girl From Rio that was executive produced by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. Anitta released a surprise remix of the song with Cardi B and “Mood” hitmaker 24kGoldn after her performance.

In This Article: Anitta, Latin Grammys

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.