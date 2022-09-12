Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was Return for the Last Waltz Tour 2022
The Last Waltz Tour, a live celebration of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert, will return to the road this fall. The all-star tour first debuted in 2017 with Warren Haynes, Don Was, and Jamey Johnson atop the bill. All three of those artists return this time to re-create key moments from The Band’s San Francisco concert, which was filmed for Martin Scorsese’s 1978 movie — a.k.a. the greatest concert film of all time.
Presented by Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian Roberston, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the tour includes Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins, and the Levee Horns playing the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sep. 16. at 10 a.m./ET via the tour’s website.
The Last Waltz Tour Dates:
Nov. 3 & 4 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Nov. 5 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
Nov. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Nov. 8 — Long Island, NY @ The Paramount
Nov. 9 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Nov. 11 — Boston, MA @ – Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
Nov. 13 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
Nov. 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov. 17 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Nov. 18 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Nov. 20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
