Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was Return for the Last Waltz Tour 2022

The Last Waltz Tour, a live celebration of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert, will return to the road this fall. The all-star tour first debuted in 2017 with Warren Haynes, Don Was, and Jamey Johnson atop the bill. All three of those artists return this time to re-create key moments from The Band’s San Francisco concert, which was filmed for Martin Scorsese’s 1978 movie — a.k.a. the greatest concert film of all time.

Presented by Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian Roberston, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the tour includes Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins, and the Levee Horns playing the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sep. 16. at 10 a.m./ET via the tour’s website.



The Last Waltz Tour Dates:

Nov. 3 & 4 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 5 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Nov. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 8 — Long Island, NY @ The Paramount

Nov. 9 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 11 — Boston, MA @ – Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Nov. 13 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Nov. 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 17 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 18 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater