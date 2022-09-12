fbpixel
One More Waltz

Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was Return for the Last Waltz Tour 2022

The all-star show celebrates The Band's iconic 1976 farewell concert
Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, and Don Was all return for the Last Waltz Tour in November. Scott Dudelson/Getty

The Last Waltz Tour, a live celebration of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert, will return to the road this fall. The all-star tour first debuted in 2017 with Warren Haynes, Don Was, and Jamey Johnson atop the bill. All three of those artists return this time to re-create key moments from The Band’s San Francisco concert, which was filmed for Martin Scorsese’s 1978 movie — a.k.a. the greatest concert film of all time.

Presented by Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian Roberston, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the tour includes Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins, and the Levee Horns playing the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sep. 16. at 10 a.m./ET via the tour’s website.

The Last Waltz Tour Dates:
Nov. 3 & 4 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre                                 
Nov. 5 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre                                       
Nov. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia                               
Nov. 8 — Long Island, NY @ The Paramount                                         
Nov. 9 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre                           
Nov. 11 — Boston, MA @ – Orpheum Theatre                                      
Nov. 12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre                                         
Nov. 13 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater                                            
Nov. 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy                                       
Nov. 17 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater                 
Nov. 18  — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre               
Nov. 20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater                                     

