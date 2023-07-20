Tupac Shakur: Police Search Home of Man Who Claims to Have Witnessed Murder

The search warrant served by Las Vegas Police on Monday in connection to the investigation into the murder of Tupac Shakur targeted Duane Keith Davis, 60, also known as “Keefy D” or “Keefe D,” NBC reports.

According to the warrant obtained by the outlet, authorities searched Davis’ home, specifically looking at desktops and other electronic storage devices, including thumb drives, CDs, external hard drives, and audio recordings. The warrant reportedly uncovered a Pokeball USB Drive, a black iPhone, two iPads, and a purple Toshiba laptop, among other items.

The LVPD declined to comment to Rolling Stone when asked specifically about Davis, instead reissuing their original statement confirming a search warrant was issued without confirming additional details. “We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement concluded.

Tupac was shot on Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas en route to a nightclub with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight, after watching a Mike Tyson fight at MGM Grand. While Knight and Shakur’s car was idling at a stoplight, a white Cadillac pulled up next to their vehicle on the passenger side, and an unidentified gunman fired 14 shots. Shakur was hit four times and died several days later, on Sept. 13, 1996.

While no arrests were ever made, Davis' nephew Orlando Anderson was identified as an early suspect. Anderson was an alleged Crips gang member with whom Shakur had a run-in earlier that night after the boxing match. Members of the entourage following Knight and Shakur's car even told police that Anderson fired the shots. Anderson, however, was eventually killed in 1998 in an unrelated gang shooting, and no other leads emerged.

According to NBC, the warrant said Davis was also affiliated with the Southside Compton Crips street gang. And in recent years, Davis has allegedly been heard openly discussing the shooting, even going as far as describing his presence at the scene in interviews.

The search warrant is arguably the biggest development in the unsolved homicide in years. Though numerous investigations, books, and pretty wild conspiracy theories have sprouted up over the years, the LVMPD appeared to make little public progress in solving the case.