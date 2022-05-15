Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends Fest Paused Following ‘False Alarm’ Security Incident

Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends Festival was briefly paused Saturday after an unfounded “security incident” resulted in hundreds fleeing the fest.

Three people were reportedly hospitalized with minor injuries following the incident, when false rumors of gunfire at the festival caused panic and had many in the crowd rushing toward the exits.

According to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, around 10 p.m., the video boards alerted the crowd at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds,”Attention: We have a security incident at the festival. Authorities are investigating.”

Something happened at the Lovers & Friends festival. Sounds like it may have been a false alarm. pic.twitter.com/2SFIGr1kw0 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) May 15, 2022

Soon after, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department established that there was no evidence that a shooting occurred, and the festival resumed. “The show has resumed at the @lvrsnfrndsfest after a report of gunfire heard near the festival was deemed unfounded,” LVMPD tweeted. “At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting.”

The show has resumed at the @lvrsnfrndsfest after a report of gunfire heard near the festival was deemed unfounded. At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 15, 2022

The festival added that police investigated the “security incident” and “determined it was a false alarm.” Lovers & Friends — which featured sets by Lauryn Hill, Usher, TLC, Kelis, and many more — was then permitted to continue as planned; however, by that point, hundreds had already exited the Festival Grounds.

Lovers & Friends Festival will return to the Vegas Strip on Sunday, May 15.