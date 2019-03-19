J. Balvin, Ozuna, Armin van Buuren and Deadmau5 Among New Artists Announced for Residencies in Vegas

The list of artists heading to Vegas this year is getting a little longer. Reggaeton stars J. Balvin and Ozuna, and DJ heavyweights Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5 and Eric Prydz are among the new artists launching residencies at the KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub this spring, inside the Palms Casino Resort.

The performers join previously announced residencies by Cardi B, G-EAZY, Kaskade, Marshmello and Skrillex, who will all call the newly-renovated hotel home. While artists such as Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and the Backstreet Boys have locked in long-term deals in Vegas (playing multiple runs throughout the year), most of the newly-announced artists will only appear for a handful of dates.

J. Balvin and Ozuna will appear exclusively at the Palms, with new Guess ambassador Balvin appearing on April 6th and April 26th in the evening, and Ozuna playing the dayclub on April 28th.

Van Buuren, Deadmau5 and Eric Prydz join other dance acts like Breathe Carolina, Brooks, Cheat Codes, DJ Politik and Vice, who will all play dates at KAOS in April and May. Many of these acts have also performed at Vegas hotspots like Hakkasan, Omnia and Wet Republic and are expected at appear at EDC this summer, though this will mark a return of sorts for Deadmau5, who hasn’t held a residency in the city since a 2015 engagement at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Hotel.

Spanning hip-hop, EDM and Latin genres, Palms say the addition of these performers creates one of the most diverse and exciting range of musical artists found in Las Vegas today.

“We are incredibly proud to present the next generation of the Las Vegas nightclub and dayclub experience with programming that transcends so many genres of music.” says Jon Gray, General Manager of Palms, which will operate the nightclub and dayclub. “Every performance at KAOS will be unique to each artist with next-level production and unique technology that we cannot wait to share with our guests.”

Chart-toppers Kaskade, Marshmello and Skrillex will also spin at KAOS in April and May. Dates for G-EAZY and Cardi B’s residencies have yet to be announced.

KAOS is set to open the first weekend of April, marking the end of a two-year, $690 million renovation of the Palms Casino property. The KAOS space will include a 73,000 square foot dayclub and a 29,000 square foot nightclub, and is expected to be a major player in the Las Vegas concert and events scene. Tickets for all KAOS residencies and Grand Opening Weekend events can be purchased at palms.com/KAOS.

Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may receive a commission.