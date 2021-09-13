Lars Ulrich’s Sons, Myles and Layne, Play First Show as Tapei Houston

Lars Ulrich’s sons, Myles and Layne Ulrich, played their first show with their band, Tapei Houston, last Thursday, September 9th.

The band features Myles on drums with Layne playing bass and providing vocals. Tapei Houston announced their formation back in August and began teasing their debut gig and first recorded music soon after on social media.

The concert last Thursday took place at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, California, with Tapei Houston opening up for Dylan Carlson, guitarist and founder of drone heroes Earth. Tapei Houston shared a handful of clips from the gig on Instagram as well, which capture them in the throes of songs that recall the speaker-exploding approach of Death From Above 1979 (who also had a drum-and-bass set-up) mixed with plenty of heavy metal and hard rock influences.

Tapei Houston have another gig scheduled for this Wednesday, September 15th, at the Mint in Los Angeles.

Last spring, Myles and Layne shared a cover of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” which they recorded after their father, Lars, asked them to perform a song following his interview with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (Benioff typically had his musical guests do a performance of their own, but as Ulrich told Rolling Stone at the time, he wasn’t sure anyone would be up for a drum solo).

“It was like this insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version of ‘Eleanor Rigby,’” Ulrich said of the cover. “Obviously, there’s been some incredible versions of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ along the way, but I’m pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it. I was like, ‘You know what, boys? You done me proud.’”